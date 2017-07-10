Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Agree to 50/50 Custody Split No Conflict Over Dream

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may be at war with each other, but we've learned they're in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting 8-month-old Dream.

Sources close to mom and dad tell us Rob and Chyna have been operating under an unwritten arrangement where they each are entitled to physical custody 50% of the time. We're told the arrangement has been "loose by consent" and recently Rob has had the kid 4 days a week and Blac Chyna picks up the remaining 3. The staff of nannys/baby nurses are always present.

Our sources say they have had no problem on co-parenting, which includes child-rearing decisions. Somehow they have been able to wall off their personal beef.

We're also told Rob and Blac Chyna have no plan to go to court and ask a judge to make a formal child custody order, although we are told they will probably memorialize the arrangement in writing.

BTW ... during Monday's hearing, when Chyna got a restraining order against Rob, he had the kid.