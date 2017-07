Blac Chyna Gets Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna Gets Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Breaking News

Blac Chyna's was granted the restraining order she sought against Rob Kardashian ... and now she's holding a news conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Rob was not in court, but his attorney, Robert Shapiro, was ... and also spoke briefly to the media after the hearing.

As we reported, Shapiro did not contest the restraining order ... and said Rob is just interested in doing what's best for their daughter, Dream.

We're expecting Chyna and Bloom to speak shortly.

Stay tuned ...