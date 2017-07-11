Blac Youngsta Posts Mock Crucifixion, Internet Destroys Him

Blac Youngsta Posts Mock Crucifixion Pic ... Internet Destroys Him

Blac Youngsta put himself on a cross, and now he's actually getting $10,000 offers ... to delete the damn photo.

The rapper/master s**t stirrer posted the pic Monday of himself fully mocking the crucifixion with Tupac's lyrics, "HAIL MARY COME WITH ME." He also said "R.I.P. TUPAC."

It appears he was shooting a music video, and not necessarily pulling one of his usual attention-grabbing stunts. Still, most of the nearly 15k people who've commented on the pic have called him everything from corny to disrespectful to ... "about the dumbest mf."

Atlanta rapper Ralo was pissed enough to offer Youngsta $10k if he removed the post. All we know for sure at this point is the pic's still up -- and Youngsta definitely will NOT be invited to teach Sunday School this week.