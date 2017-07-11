Chris Cornell's Death, Police Release Hotel Room Photos

Chris Cornell Suicide Scene Revealed in Police Photos

When police entered Chris Cornell's Detroit hotel room they found his belongings, his prescriptions ... and the exercise apparatus he used to commit suicide.

Detroit PD just released the photos they took of the room during their investigation, and they reveal the bathroom scene where Chris died. The exercise band he rigged on the bathroom door was on the floor, surrounded by a streak of blood.

There were 3 prescription bottles -- prednisone (anti-inflammatory), omeprazole (antacid) and lorazepam (anti-anxiety).

In the room itself ... one of Chris' guitars was on a chair, and his iconic shades were on the unmade bed.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Cornell's death a suicide by hanging.