Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Cocaine Rumor, Says 'It's Candy!'

This blows for Kim Kardashian ... she's had to jump on social media to deny a drug rumor based on a video she herself posted.

Kim made a video for her Instagram, and some of her followers noticed two nearly perfect white lines on the counter behind her. One follower flat-out accused her of being caught with cocaine.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Kim tried to put out the fire Tuesday morning, saying ... "That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop."

The candy thing checks out. She's in NYC, and Sunday she took North shopping for sweets.

As for the lines? Pixy Stix powder? C'mon ... we were all kids once, right?