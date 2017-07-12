Mayweather Vs. McGregor ROUND 2 IN CANADA (LIVE STREAM)

Mayweather, McGregor Face Off In Canada (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are taking their beef NORTH -- going face-to-face at news conference #2 in Toronto ... and we're live streaming the entire thing!

Will Floyd fire back at Conor's "dance for me, boy" comments? Does Conor have another expletive-laden suit in his wardrobe? Will they actually come to blows this time around?

Will Aloe Blacc perform or will they find a local Canadian act ... like Drake? (Spoiler: It's not Drake).

We'll find out this and a lot more when they hit the stage at 2:30 PM PT.

Buckle up.

UPDATE: Holy crap, Drake really IS there!