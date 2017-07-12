Mayweather, McGregor Face Off In Canada (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are taking their beef NORTH -- going face-to-face at news conference #2 in Toronto ... and we're live streaming the entire thing!
Will Floyd fire back at Conor's "dance for me, boy" comments? Does Conor have another expletive-laden suit in his wardrobe? Will they actually come to blows this time around?
Will Aloe Blacc perform or will they find a local Canadian act ... like Drake? (Spoiler: It's not Drake).
We'll find out this and a lot more when they hit the stage at 2:30 PM PT.
Buckle up.
UPDATE: Holy crap, Drake really IS there!