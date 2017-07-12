Shia LaBeouf Tells Black Cop 'You're Going to Hell' Cause You're Black

Shia LaBeouf 'You're Going to Hell' Cause You're Black

Shia LaBeouf went full racist at the Savannah Police Dept. where he was arrested this past weekend, telling a black officer he would go to hell because of his skin color.

In newly released video, while Shia was being fingerprinted he looked at a black officer and said, "You're going to hell, straight to hell, bro." A white cop questioned the drunk actor, and added ... "That doesn't mean he's going to hell." Shia responded, "It means a whole lot, bro."

He goes on to accuse the cops of being racist because "a black man arrested me for being white."

TMZ broke the story, Shia was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction and was out of control when he was arrested and taken to the station for booking.

When he was in the police car en route to the slammer, he told a black officer he was out of line for arresting a white man who simply asked for a cigarette.