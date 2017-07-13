Jennifer Lawrence 'Not Pretty Enough' to Play Sharon Tate, Says Her Sister Debra Tate

Tarantino's Manson Movie J Law 'Not Pretty Enough' to Play Sharon Tate ... Says Sister Debra

Margot Robbie has the chops and beauty to play Sharon Tate in a Quentin Tarantino movie about the Manson murders, but Jennifer Lawrence ... not so much, at least according to Sharon's sister.

Debra Tate told us if the Sharon role comes down to Margot or Jennifer ... Margot's the clear choice ... and it's not ONLY because of looks. Sounds like an unkind cut, but Debra explained why she's not taking a shot at J Law.

According to a report ... Tarantino's putting finishing touches on a script for the Manson project, and both actresses are in the running for roles, though it's not clear who they'd play.

Debra added she's yet to hear a peep from Tarantino ... which could be a problem because she owns the rights to her sister Sharon's image and likeness.