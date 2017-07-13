Mayweather vs. McGregor: The Battle for Brooklyn Presser (LIVE STREAM)

Conor vs. Floyd The Battle for Brooklyn (Live Stream)

The McGregor vs. Mayweather madness has gone EAST -- with the two about to clash for the 3rd time in Brooklyn ... and we're live streaming the entire thing.

Mayweather made a pit stop at the bank earlier in the day -- so expect the cash to fly.

Meanwhile, Conor's been spotted around NYC in a convertible ... without his shirt.

What'll happen when they face off onstage? Who the hell knows. But it'll be entertaining.

It's scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM PT at the Barclays Center ... don't miss it.