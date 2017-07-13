Rob Kardashain Chyna's Holding Super Expensive Bling Hostage

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna's Holding Super Expensive Jewelry Hostage in Our War

Rob Kardashian may be guilty of revenge porn, but he says Blac Chyna is trying to get her own revenge ... in the jewelry department, so claim sources connected to Rob.

Our Kardashian sources say a few days before Rob went off Friday by slut shaming Chyna, he was courting her with bling. They say a jeweler came to Chyna's house with 7 pieces of jewelry, worth a total of $250k. Rob wanted Chyna to pick one as a gift from him.

The jeweler decided to leave all 7 so Chyna could mull it over. Then Rob went crazy, and our Kardashian sources say she only returned 3 pieces, keeping a ring and 3 tennis bracelets ... worth around $125k. We're told Chyna tried charging a significant amount on Rob's card for some of the jewelry, but it was flagged and denied by Rob's business manager.

We're told the jeweler has contacted Chyna several times, telling her the gift was off the table and asking her to return all of the items, but it's fallen on deaf ears.

To add insult to injury, Chyna wore the 3 tennis bracelets to court Monday when she got a restraining order against Rob.

Chyna begs to differ. Celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who reps Chyna, tells us Rob outright gave her all 7 pieces as a gift so she had no obligation to return anything. Bloom says after Rob's tirade, Chyna decided to return 4 items but kept the tennis bracelet set because she liked them and as she saw it returning 4 items that were legally hers was a gift to Rob.

