Shaq: Gunning to Own 100 Krispy Kreme Stores!!

Shaquille O'Neal is making a run to become the Krispy Kreme King -- telling TMZ Sports he's working on a plan to own 100 DONUT SHOPS ... but there's a twist.

The NBA legend only owns 1 location at the moment -- a store in ATL -- but apparently, he's had such good fortune with it that he wants to expand his donut empire in a big way. And he's got the resources to do it.

Shaq famously missed an opportunity to be an early investor in Starbucks because he wasn't convinced black people drink coffee. He was wrong.

He doesn't wanna be wrong again.