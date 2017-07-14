Floyd Mayweather Barack Obama May Attend Fight

Floyd Mayweather Says Barack Obama May Attend McGregor Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather says he's got some huge surprises in store for the McGregor fight -- including a possible appearance by President Barack Obama.

"Barack Obama may be there. Donald Trump may be there. I'm pretty sure it's gonna be a star-studded event," Mayweather told TMZ Sports.

UFC president Dana White previously told us Trump reached out and "100%" had an interest in the fight -- but likely won't attend because he doesn't want to "ruin the event" with the massive security preparations it would take to ensure his safety.

We reached out to Obama's camp -- so far, no word back.

As for Floyd, he says so many people have hit him up for tickets, he's had to change his phone number.