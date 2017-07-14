Floyd Mayweather Says Barack Obama May Attend McGregor Fight

EXCLUSIVE
Floyd Mayweather says he's got some huge surprises in store for the McGregor fight -- including a possible appearance by President Barack Obama.
"Barack Obama may be there. Donald Trump may be there. I'm pretty sure it's gonna be a star-studded event," Mayweather told TMZ Sports.
UFC president Dana White previously told us Trump reached out and "100%" had an interest in the fight -- but likely won't attend because he doesn't want to "ruin the event" with the massive security preparations it would take to ensure his safety.
We reached out to Obama's camp -- so far, no word back.
As for Floyd, he says so many people have hit him up for tickets, he's had to change his phone number.