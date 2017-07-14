Prince Harry & Harry Styles Pretty Harry Situation

Prince Harry Shows Some Love for Harry Styles

It's almost too much Harry for a photo.

Britain's 2 favorite Harry's -- Prince Harry and Harry Styles -- came face-to-face Thursday night in London.

It happened at the at the "Dunkirk" premiere at the Odeon in Leicester Square. It's the 1D guy's debut role in a movie, and it happens to be about the WWII battle at Dunkirk -- which explains why the royal one was all ribboned up.

It's not the first time they've met -- as many assumed. They hooked up in 2015 at a Royal concert event in London. Y'know the red headed Harry's jammed out to "Story of My Life" more than a few times, right?