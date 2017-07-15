21 Savage Blankets Dome in 100 Carats of Diamonds

21 Savage My Head Issa Covered in Bling ... 100 Carats Worth!

21 Savage is going all out when it comes to a personalized piece of jewelry he just scooped up -- it's not only a replica of his mug ... it's dripping in diamonds.

Gabriel Jacobs, owner of Rafaello & Co, just debuted the Atlanta rapper's new split personality pendant -- one side is Savage's face, right down to his tats. The other side is a Jason Voorhees mask ... a tip of the hat to his "Slaughter King" mixtape.

Gabe tells us it took him more than 2 months to finish the pendant. The head is covered in 100 carats of VVS grade, near flawless, natural white diamonds. That's what $125,000 will get ya!

This piece AND Amber Rose? Who's having a better summer than Savage?