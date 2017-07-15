Farrah Abraham Finally Unloads Hollywood Home ... Takes the L

Farrah Abraham Finally Sells Hollywood Hills House, But Takes a Loss

Farrah Abraham flipped her house after a year of trying ... and might be flipping out over the money she lost in the deal.

The reality star sold her 4 bed, 4 bath, 2 story townhouse in the Hollywood Hills for $860,000 ... after changing the asking price at least 3 times. Problem is, she bought it in April 2016 for $845k and plunked down about $100k in renovations.

As we reported ... Farrah tried to sell the home for $950k just months after moving in but didn't have any takers, so she kept dropping the price until it was listed back at what she bought it for -- $845k.

Bright side -- she got a little more than that ... but she'll probably want to avoid the real estate game from now on.