Calvin Harris' Ex, Model Krislian Rodriguez, Rinses Off at Beach in Thong Bikini

Krislian Rodriguez got booted off last season of "America's Next Top Model" for "oozing sex" a little too much ... but that feature works just fine at the beach.

The model and former 'ANTM' contestant -- who once dated Calvin Harris -- flew solo to the Santa Monica beach this week to get some sun, splash around, and rinse the sand off afterward ... all in a smoking hot bikini.

As we reported, Rita Ora slammed Krislian for oozing sex on 'ANTM' ... and the model thinks Ora 86'd her out of spite because they both banged Harris back in the day.

That's all irrelevant to these beach pics, though ... so just enjoy 'em.