The Weeknd Shields New Home with Ficus Shrubs

The Weeknd has clearly learned from his famous friends, security gates are not all they're cracked up to be, so he's made his new home disappear with the help of a wall of ficus plants.

Abel is planting more than 100 giant shrubs to shield his Hidden Hills home from public view. As we reported, he bought the home in May for $20 million after Kylie Jenner passed on it because she didn't think it had enough privacy.

The home is in a gated community but as we know -- from intruders who got past the gates of Kris Jenner, Drake, Demi Lovato and others -- good gates still aren't enough.