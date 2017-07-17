Abby Lee Miller's Snacking on $0.25 Ramen In Prison

Abby Lee Miller went from dining at one of L.A.'s finest restaurants to $0.25 cent Ramen noodle packages overnight, but the good news ... she won't go without SPAM or du rags.
We got a copy of the commissary stocklist at FCC Victorville, where Abby just started her 366-day sentence for fraud. As you might guess ... there aren't a whole lotta healthy food options on it, but it's certainly affordable.
Hot & spicy pork skin chips -- $0.80
Cookies and cream ice cream -- $2.10
SPAM -- $1.30
Canned albacore tuna -- $1.80
Cola -- $3.45
Mirror -- $2.20
Lotion -- $10.25
Ear wax removal -- $5.20
Afro pik -- $.45
Dominos -- $5.50
Acne cream -- $1.30
Mustache scissors -- $6.35
Du rag -- $2.35
Racquet balls -- $5.40
The most expensive item on the list -- an MP3 player that goes for $69.20.
Abby needs to think it through ... all sales are final once an inmate leaves the commissary.