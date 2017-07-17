Abby Lee Miller's Snacking on $0.25 Ramen In Prison

Abby Lee Miller Snacking on $0.25 Ramen In Prison

EXCLUSIVE

Abby Lee Miller went from dining at one of L.A.'s finest restaurants to $0.25 cent Ramen noodle packages overnight, but the good news ... she won't go without SPAM or du rags.

We got a copy of the commissary stocklist at FCC Victorville, where Abby just started her 366-day sentence for fraud. As you might guess ... there aren't a whole lotta healthy food options on it, but it's certainly affordable.

Hot & spicy pork skin chips -- $0.80

Cookies and cream ice cream -- $2.10

SPAM -- $1.30

Canned albacore tuna -- $1.80

Cola -- $3.45

Mirror -- $2.20

Lotion -- $10.25

Ear wax removal -- $5.20

Afro pik -- $.45

Dominos -- $5.50

Acne cream -- $1.30

Mustache scissors -- $6.35

Du rag -- $2.35

Racquet balls -- $5.40

The most expensive item on the list -- an MP3 player that goes for $69.20.

Abby needs to think it through ... all sales are final once an inmate leaves the commissary.