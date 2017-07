Irina Shayk My Baby's Camera Ready ... Just Like Her Parents!

Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Baby with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's baby girl is showing off her genes.

While Bradley was taking in Roger Federer's Wimbeldon victory, Irina and 4-month-old Lea de Seine got in their own sports action in L.A. with a hike. Well, Mom did the hiking, Lea was just the super cute window dressing.

This is our first glimpse of the infant, and can't say we're too surprised at her adorableness. As they say ... consider the source.