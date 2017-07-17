R. Kelly Denies Abusive 'Cult' Allegations

R. Kelly's vehemently denying explosive allegations that he's the mastermind behind an abusive "cult" that subjects women to sex slavery.

A rep for the singer tells TMZ, "Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

A BuzzFeed report paints R. Kelly as a monster who allegedly housed 6 women in Chicago and Atlanta and controlled their everyday lives -- from when they can shower, eat and use the restroom to how they can dress and engage in sexual encounters.

TMZ has confirmed cops in Georgia and Illinois conducted welfare checks for one of the women ... at her parents' request. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman told deputies she was fine and "did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people."

