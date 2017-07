Caitlyn Jenner's Ex-Wife Caitlyn Running 4 Senate Makes Me LOL!!!

Caitlyn Jenner Running for Senate's a Joke to Her Ex-Wife Linda Thompson

Caitlyn Jenner better reconsider making a run for the U.S. Senate ... at least according to her ex-wife, Linda Thompson.

We got Linda, who was married to Caitlyn for 5 years, outside their son Brandon's Tuesday night gig at L.A.'s Belasco Theater -- and asked her about the political buzz.

Caitlyn said this week she's been mulling over a Senate run, but it's clear Linda won't be voting for her if she does.

She'll happily give CJ a good hearty laugh though!