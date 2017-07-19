WWE's Shane McMahon In Helicopter Crash, Escaped Uninjured

WWE's Shane McMahon Helicopter Crashes ... Escapes Uninjured

Exclusive Details

A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon -- son of Vince -- crashed off the coast of Long Island Wednesday after an engine failed, but the WWE exec escaped unscathed.

FAA sources tell TMZ Sports the Robinson R-44 chopper -- with McMahon and a pilot onboard -- conducted an emergency landing after experiencing engine failure.

Shortly before the crash, the chopper departed Westchester airport in NY before ending up in the Atlantic.

We're told the pilot issued a mayday call prior to the crash landing. Once in the water, emergency crews responded and rescued the men.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

McMahon, 47, is the Commissioner of "SmackDown LIVE."