Khloe & Tristan Eyeing Baller $9 Million Crib With Hoop & Putting Green

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Eyeing $9 Million House With Hoop, Putting Green

EXCLUSIVE

The crib Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson checked out Wednesday is a basketballer's dream where the Cavs player can still get in some serious hoopin' in the off-season, as well as work on his putting game.

As we reported, Tristan's looking for a rental in L.A. where he can crash when he's in town. He's got a budget ... $60k a month and Khloe tagged along as they did a walk-through on a $9 million crib in Studio City.

The 9,733 square foot pad has 6 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. There's a private gym, sauna and indoor hot tub. There's also a movie theater, giant wine cellar and a putting green in the backyard.

Only downside? Kidding. There isn't a single one.