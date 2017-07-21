'American Idol' Scotty McCreery Busted For Loaded Gun At Airport

'American Idol' Scotty McCreery Cited Trying to Bring Loaded Gun on Plane

Breaking News

"American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery was busted trying to bring a loaded handgun on a plane ... according to reports.

McCreery went through a security X-ray checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina last week when the weapon was spotted. The black, 9mm, Smith & Wesson handgun was in the singer's backpack ... the screen also picked up two boxes of ammo with 63 bullets.

Target practice today A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on May 30, 2014 at 2:00pm PDT

Reports say McCreery does have a permit to carry a concealed handgun ... but that doesn't allow him to carry a loaded one on a plane.

The season 10 'Idol' winner was cited with a misdemeanor violation for the incident.

Scotty tells us he'd been out shooting a few days before the flight and forgot the gun and ammo was still with him, he says he had his concealed weapon permit on him.