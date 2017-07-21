Beyonce 'Whitewashed' Wax Figure Now in a Much Different Light

Beyonce's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure is Back on Display After Lighting Adjustments

Beyonce's controversial wax figure got a little makeover ... and maybe a little sun too.

Bey's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC was briefly removed from the museum amid criticism it looks like a white woman, but was back on full display Friday ... with some slight modifications.

Tussauds reportedly updated its wax Beyonce by adjusting the styling and lighting of her figure. Take a look at the side-by-side pics ... definitely some changes to the hairstyle and complexion.

Still not a dead ringer, but look at this video -- the closer ya get, the more Bey-ish it gets.