Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Hanging Almost Identical to Chris Cornell Suicide

Chester Bennington Hanging Almost Identical To Chris Cornell Suicide

Chester Bennington may have mimicked the suicide of his close friend, Chris Cornell, because they died in virtually identical ways.

Law enforcement sources tell us, the Linkin Park singer was found hanging from a door separating his bedroom from his closet. TMZ broke the story, Chris Cornell died hanging from a hotel door separating the bedroom from the bathroom.

We're also told Chester was found with a belt around his neck. Chris was found with an exercise band around his neck.

Our sources say there was a partially empty bottle of alcohol in the room where Chester died, but no evidence of drugs.

And we're told Chester did not leave a suicide note in the room. Neither did Chris.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester killed himself on Thursday, which would have been Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.