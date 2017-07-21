Linkin Park Tour in Limbo ... After Chester's Suicide

Linkin Park's Upcoming Tour in Limbo Following Chester's Suicide

Linkin Park's impending tour has obviously hit a wall -- and we're told the band has not yet made a decision on whether to pull the plug in the wake of Chester Bennington's suicide.

The "One More Light" world tour is set to kick off next week in Mansfield, Massachusetts. A rep for the band tells us the guys are so devastated they can't think clearly enough to make a decision.

The Xfinity Center in Mansfield is fielding hundreds of calls from ticketholders, who are being told to "standby."

Fans might not have to wait long ... we're told the decision will likely come today.

Stay tuned ...