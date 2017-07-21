Chester Bennington Wife Consoled By Friends and Family

Chester Bennington's Wife Talinda Out with Family, Mourning After His Suicide

EXCLUSIVE

Chester Bennington's wife was seen out in public for the first time since her husband's suicide, and got a comforting hug.

Talinda Ann Bentley visited a local market in Palos Verdes, CA Friday with her daughter and another young girl. She was holding hands with one of her daughters ... it's unclear who the girl is hugging Talinda.

Bennington died at their home in Palos Verdes Estates Thursday from hanging himself. His family was out of town at the time.

Chester left behind his wife and 6 children.