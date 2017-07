Linkin Park Cancels Tour ... After Chester's Suicide

Linkin Park Cancels 'One More Light' Tour After Chester's Suicide

Linkin Park has officially canceled its North American tour ... TMZ has learned.

The cancellation comes just a day after frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide at his Palos Verdes Estates home. The band's rep told us immediately following the news, the group was so devastated they couldn't think about the tour's future, which was set to kick off next week.

But now it's official -- the tour's a no-go ... and Live Nation tells us refunds will be available to fans.

Chester was 41.