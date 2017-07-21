Meek Mill Takes Shot at Nicki Minaj On New Track

Meek Mill Done with Drake ... Takes Shot at Nicki On New Track

Meek Mill dropped Nicki Minaj like a fly and buzzed off, not the other way around ... at least that's how his latest lyrics make it sound.

Meek dropped his "Wins & Losses" album Friday, and on the track "1942 Flows," he makes Nicki out to be an emotional ex who would do anything to have him back: "Cut her off, act like she's dead and it's killing her."

There's also a line where Meek warns bloggers not to ask him about his relationship with her.

Nicki and Meek dated for almost 2 years, but ended things around December -- and it wasn't pretty since there were cheating allegations.

Your move, Nicki.