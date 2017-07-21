Sean Spicer I'm Outta Here!

Sean Spicer Resigns, Bails After President Trump Appoints New Communications Director

Breaking News

They won't have Sean Spicer to kick around anymore.

President Trump's Press Secretary resigned from his post Friday morning, saying he strongly disagreed with Trump's pick for Communications Director ... Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci, a NY financier, would have been Spicer's boss, and he was reportedly not down with that power structure. Spicer was, arguably, the face of Trump's administration -- frequently arguing with reporters, and was famously portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on 'SNL.' A crowd fave, for sure.

Spicey's taking his motorized podium and heading home.