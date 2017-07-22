Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' Medic, Please! VIP Scuffle Cut Me Deep

'Jersey Shore' Ronnie's Hand Sliced Deep in VIP

EXCLUSIVE

Ronnie Magro from 'Jersey Shore' needed stitches to repair his sliced and bloodied hand after a rough night in a Las Vegas club.

TMZ obtained a shot of Ronnie's messed up left mitt -- he walked away from the fight with what looks like 5 lacerations. As we first reported ... Ronnie sustained the injuries early Friday morning in Tao Las Vegas.

Sources connected to Ronnie say he was in VIP when a crowd spilled into the area around him ... and as he tried to shield her, someone threw a bottle or glass which shattered on his hand. A rep for Tao tells a slightly different story -- saying there were no other individuals involved, and Ronnie just accidentally broke a bottle in his hand.

Either way, Ronnie didn't realize he was cut -- booze numbs, after all -- until his gf pointed out he was bleeding on her. Security at TAO gave him a few bandages and suggested he get stitches.

He initially blew off that advice, but we're told Ronnie gave in Friday afternoon and got stitches.