'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman's Wedding Was a Party On the Beach

"Catfish" star Nev Schulman got wet and wild after his wedding ... in a reception that ditched the banquet hall dance floor for riding waves at the beach.

Nev married his longtime girlfriend, Laura Perlongo, in his father's backyard in East Hampton, NY Saturday -- their 9-month old daughter Cleo was the flower girl -- then took the party of about 100 guests to the ocean.

The kick ass reception featured beach cabanas, a DJ, pizza, beer and glasses of rosé. Nev's 'Catfish' co-star Max Joseph was on hand and gave a speech about the newlyweds ... then took an inflatable flamingo for a ride.

Mazel!