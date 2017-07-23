R. Kelly Woman Claims She's the One Who Got Away

R. Kelly's Method of Luring Young Women Almost Worked on Me, Claims Young Woman

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly failed to successfully lure a young woman into his life, despite giving her cash and promising to jump-start her career ... and the woman says she has her mom to thank.

The woman tells us she met the singer backstage at one of his shows in December after getting a wristband from someone in his crew. She was 20 at the time.

She says R. Kelly gave her his number and the 2 exchanged calls and texts, and he promised to help her become an actress/model. He invited her to his Georgia home and told her to "wear something sexy." She claims she brought a friend, but it got real creepy -- no phones were allowed and suddenly she was escorted to R's bedroom.

The woman says Kelly asked her to strut around and pose like a model ... and convinced her to take sexy photos. She says he paid her $200 when she left and told her to use it to buy black lingerie, heels and red lipstick for her next visit ... which she did.

We're told she went back to R. Kelly's place 2 more times -- alone -- but each time he got more aggressive and controlling ... even guilting her into posing nude. She says they never had sex.

She says the last straw was him sending her a one-way ticket to be with him back in L.A. in February, warning her not to bring a friend. She says she felt uneasy and told her mother, who promptly put the kibosh on the trip.

We reached out to R. Kelly ... no comment.