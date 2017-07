Model Rachel McCord I Can Slay ... Just Like My Big Sis

Model Rachel McCord Slays on SoCal Beach

EXCLUSIVE

Rachel McCord might not be as famous as her sexy celebrity sister, but she sure looks like a star.

The model and younger sister of "Nip/Tuck" and "90210" actress AnnaLynne McCord hit up the beach in Santa Monica this week ... and had herself a fun and sand-filled photo shoot.

After applying sunscreen to her buns, Rachel enjoyed a smoothie, read a magazine, snapped a few selfies, took a dip and even fed some birds.

All in a day's work.