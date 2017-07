John Singleton R. Kelly's No Cosby Just Has Lots of Girlfriends

John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, Says Don't Treat Him Like Cosby

EXCLUSIVE

John Singleton doesn't see anything wrong, or illegal, about how R. Kelly's leading his personal life, because the women living with him are adults making adult decisions.

We got the famed director out in NYC and he made it clear ... he just doesn't see what all the controversy is about, and told us he thinks the Bill Cosby comparisons are totally unfair to Kelly.

We can always count on John to drop some knowledge -- like when he schooled us on Tupac.