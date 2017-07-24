Nicolas Cage Hilariously Steals the Spotlight in Kazakhstan

Nicolas Cage's facial expression has done it again ... and it's melting the Internet.

Nic was in Kazakhstan Sunday attending the opening of the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival ... and this picture -- posing next to the country's First Lady -- has everyone laughing their asses off.

The Oscar winning actor wore a traditional Kazakh robe over a shirt and tie ... but it's his holy-hell-what-have-I-gotten-myself-into-and-where-did-it-all-go-wrong look that's sparked memes all over social media.

The guy can't catch a break ...