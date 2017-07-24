'Trading Spaces' Host Paige Davis Yeah, I'm Hosting Again But It Wasn't Easy

'Trading Spaces' Host Paige Davis Wasn't A Shoo-In For Reboot

Incredible to think "Trading Spaces" would come back with anyone other than Paige Davis helming its reboot.

The home improvement show, where neighbors have 2 days and a $1,000 budget to make over a room in each other's home, just announced it's returning with Davis as host. But Davis says she wasn't a shoo-in for the gig, despite the show's dedicated fan base, including Tina Fey who once stalked out their set.

We didn't believe it either, and sounds like Paige didn't when Fey rolled up.