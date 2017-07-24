Usain Bolt's Crazy Expensive Watch Will Fight Muscular Dystrophy

EXCLUSIVE
Dope watch, right? The story behind it's even better.
Usain Bolt teamed up with Hublot to make the custom see-through timepiece -- we're told it's worth around $50,000 -- and they're auctioning it off to fight muscular dystrophy.
It's call the "Big Bang Unico Sapphire" -- and features sapphire, 18k gold and a silhouette of Bolt's signature pose on the the dial!!
It's 1 of 1 -- the only Bolt special edition ever made -- and it's part of the Only Watch charity auction with the winning bid going to medical research to fight muscular dystrophy.
There's more ... the auction winner also gets a meet and greet with Bolt himself.
FYI, bidding goes til November if you wanna throw down.