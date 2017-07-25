Celine Dion Still Single NOT Dating Backup Dancer

Celine Dion Is Not Dating Her Backup Dancer Pepe Munoz

Celine Dion and her backup dancer, Pepe Munoz﻿, are only inseparable onstage, because she's still a single woman ... TMZ has learned.

Photos of the two hanging out together in Paris sparked rumors the singer was dating again after the death of her husband Rene Angelil. Rene died in January 2016.

Our Celine sources tell us the relationship is completely platonic. Pepe's a dancer on her international summer tour, and they know each other through mutual friends in Las Vegas.

Pepe also has a side hustle as a fashion illustrator, so that's why he was spotted all over Paris with her -- including at a couture fashion show. Celine's tour was rolling through town, and we're told they simply share common interests, but are only close pals.