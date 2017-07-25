Drake More Life, More Tattoos Gets Lil Wayne Ink

Drake Has Lil Wayne's Face Tattooed On His Arm

Drake doesn't just have Lil Wayne's back ... he's got Weezy's face tattooed on his left tricep now.

People started noticing the new ink over the weekend at Houston Appreciation Weekend where Champagne Papi was the main event.

Drake's got several mugs on his bod already -- including one of his mom and dad, Aaliyah and 2 of Sade -- so Weezy makes sense. Drizzy's on his label, they've been tight for years and Wayne famously took Drake under his wing.

Obvious question: can he make Lil Wayne smile when he flexes? That would be so dope.