Josie Canseco's Scorching Miami Bikini Sesh w/ Mike Stud

Forget steroids, Jose Canseco's legacy is his smoldering daughter, Josie Canseco -- who set Miami Beach on fire this week during a trip with her boyfriend, Mike Stud.

The two showed some serious skin during a jet skiing session this week ... but all eyes were on Josie and the white hot bikini.

The fashion model and the rapper have been dating since 2015 -- with Stud even featuring Canseco in some of his music videos.

Can you blame him?