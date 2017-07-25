Justin Bieber Canceled His Tour Because of Christ

Justin Bieber I Canceled My Tour Because of Christ

Justin Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose tour because he "rededicated his life to Christ" ... sources connected to Hillsong Church tell TMZ.

Bieber's decision seemed to come out of the blue, but our sources say it was squarely based on what Bieber believes is religious enlightenment. Bieber said he canceled due to exhaustion, but that's simply not true. Plus, his remaining touring schedule was not taxing travel-wise.

We're also told Bieber's crew is "incredibly pissed off at him" because it has impacted their financial well-being without any warning.

Bieber has been virtually joined at the hip with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz over the last few months -- including at a huge church event in Australia -- but we're told Lentz did not advocate for cancelling the tour.



