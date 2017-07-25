Justin Bieber Denies Religion Drove Him to Cancel Purpose Tour

Justin Bieber Don't Blame Jesus For My Tour Debacle

Justin Bieber is publicly denying religion played a role in him abruptly pulling the plug on his Purpose tour with just 14 shows to go.

Biebs was grabbing lunch Tuesday in Bev Hills when a pap asked about the sudden decision to quit. Justin seemed perplexed at the suggestion it had anything to do with his spirituality.

As TMZ first reported ... multiples sources connected with Hillsong Church, which Justin attends regularly, say he absolutely canceled the tour because he's "rededicated his life to Christ."

Justin claims he already told us what's wrong ... when he said he just needed to rest after 2 years on the road.