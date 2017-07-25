Kim Kardashian Stole My Initials for Big Business, Danish Makeup Artist Sues

Kim Kardashian Sued by Makeup Artist ... Your Logo's Me$$ing with Me!

Kim Kardashian has no right to her own initials ... in the cosmetics world, anyway ... according to the Danish makeup artist who's now suing her.

If you're into makeup you probably know the name Kirsten Kjaer Weiss. She says she's a famous makeup artist, and her line of KW cosmetics and makeup services are hot sellers around the world. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Kirsten says Kim K's cosmetics logo is confusing consumers. She says the problem is Kim's products bear the 'KKW' logo ... far too similar to Kirsten's 'KW.'

In the suit, Kirsten says Kim's infringement is "knowing, willing and deliberate" -- and it's intended to dupe customers and screw with Kirsten's bottom line.

The great Dane wants the court to immediately block Kim from using 'KKW,' and to award her all of Kim's sizeable profits, and to punish KK by making her pay damages.