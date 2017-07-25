SeaWorld's Last Orca Born in Captivity Dies

SeaWorld Last Orca Born in Captivity Dies

Kyara, the last orca born in captivity at SeaWorld, has died at just 3 months old.

The female killer whale died Monday at SeaWorld's San Antonio park from an infection, likely pneumonia. Trainers had been treating her over the weekend, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Kyara was born in April, and although the park announced the end of its breeding program back in March 2016 ... SeaWorld says she was conceived before that. Orcas are pregnant for up 18 months.

The breeding program was 86'd after immense public pressure following the airing of the 2013 documentary, "Blackfish" ... which focused on the plight of Tilikum.