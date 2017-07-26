William Shatner Flipped Over in Horse and Buggy Show, But Not Injured

William Shatner Flipped in Horse & Buggy Show ... But Not Injured

William Shatner had a buck of a scare when his horse got spooked, and tossed him from the cart it was pulling.

Shatner was participating in a horse and buggy competition Wednesday at the Mercer County Fair & Horse Show in Harrodsburg, KY ... where he was entered on the amateur level.

As he turns a corner on the track, the horse suddenly reared up for seemingly no reason. The cart, called a sulky, Shatner was in flipped and he ate it. Sources at the event tell us Capt. Kirk and his steed were both uninjured. Bill didn't need medical attention, and even with the spill, took 1st place!

As a young star fleet Capt. once said ... hang on tight and survive, and then win.