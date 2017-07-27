'GTA: Vice City' Makers Sued We See Miss Cleo in Auntie Poulet ... Pay Us Now!!!

'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City' Makers Sued for Miss Cleo Look-alike Character, Auntie Poulet

EXCLUSIVE

There's a fortune teller in "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" that looks and sounds WAY too much like the late TV psychic Miss Cleo ... at least according to Miss Cleo's estate which just sued the game makers.

Psychic Readers Network -- which holds the rights to Miss Cleo -- just filed suit against Rockstar Games and others who helped make and distribute the 'GTA' classic ... for allegedly jacking her image and Jamaican accent and slapping it on their character, Auntie Poulet.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, PRN claims it's spent well over $100 million creating and promoting Miss Cleo's persona over the years, and that Rockstar and co. have gone on to make more than $500 mil exploiting it's character.

They also say Rockstar even hired the actress who used to play Miss Cleo in real life, Youree Harris, and had her voice the character of Auntie Poulet, which is true. We broke the story ... Harris died from cancer last July.

One funny thing about this ... 'Vice City' came out like 15 years ago -- but PRN says Rockstar continues to make money off the game due to reissues and bundle 'GTA' packages that are being sold to this day.

We've reached out to Rockstar for comment ... so far, no word back.