Rick Ross Apologizes for Misogynist Remarks About Not Hiring Female Artists

Rick Ross admits he made a mistake when he said he hadn't signed female artists to his label because he'd "end up f***ing" them.
Renzel issued an apology Thursday, backpedaling from his comments on the 'Breakfast Club' this week. If you missed it, Rick said, "I always thought, like, ‘I would end up f***ing a female rapper and f***ing the business up."
He now says the remark was "A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. Respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn't right."
Rick added in his apology ... he has respect for women in the music industry and looks forward to working with and supporting female artists.
As for whether he'll sign women to Maybach Music Group -- "Many of the most talented artists you'll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support."
Before his mea culpa ... Da Brat joined us on TMZ Live to set the record straight with Rick about the proper way to handle female artists. Take notes, Boss!