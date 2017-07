Simone Biles Drugged Up After Surgery ... Watch Me Whip!

Simone Biles Drugged Up After Surgery, Watch Me Whip!

Breaking News

The wisest part of getting your wisdom teeth removed is having someone record you when you're coming down off the drugs ... and Simone Biles knows it!

The Team USA Olympic gymnast hit the oral surgeon's office -- and after the procedure, she was OUT HER DAMN MIND!

At one point, Biles thought she was driving a truck -- and even honked the imaginary horn!

Good news ... she's fine now and even joked about it on social media.

"Hope yall get a good laugh!!"